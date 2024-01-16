Booths delivers 'strong' festive trading performance with like-for-like retail sales increasing 8.7 per cent

Booths, the family-owned independent food and drink retailer, said it delivered a “strong” trading performance in the run up to Christmas.

Booths said its like-for-like retail sales increased by 8.7 per cent in the three week trading period ending January 6. The company said it reported record sales during Christmas week, which were up 8.3 per cent on last year.

A spokesman said: “The year on year growth is credited to increased volume through higher customer numbers in addition to a rise in overall basket spend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sales were helped by the Booths Christmas Book of festive food and drink.”

Booths said it delivered a 'strong' festive trading performance. (Photo supplied by Booths/Carl Sukonik)

Nigel Murray, Managing Director said: “Everyone at Booths, alongside our supplier partners, has contributed to delivering a great Christmas for our customers and this is reflected in a set of strong trading results.

"We strive to deliver the very best food and drink for our customers, and we can be extremely proud of what we achieved this year.

"The quality of our offer was the best yet and as ever was served up with the warmest of Northern welcomes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “Booths customers enjoyed a very traditional British Christmas, with sales of turkey and poultry up by 10.6 per cent. “Christmas Bakery lines were up by 21 per cent.”

Traditional Booths mince pies saw sales rise by 16 per cent. Sales of smoked salmon increased by 34 per cent and Booths Pigs in Blanket sales rose by 9.7 per cent.

The spokesman added: “English wines continue to find favour with customers, with sales of E.H. Booth & Co. Ltd. English Sparkling Wine up 46 per cent and sales of E.H. Booth & Co. Ltd. Prosecco increased by 20 per cent.

“Customers enjoyed shopping and eating at Booths in the run up to Christmas. Sales of the Festive Christmas Baguette, a hot turkey, stuffing and cranberry feast of a sandwich, rose by 28 per cent. Overall café sales at Booths rose 37 per cent, supported by the Café 1847 concept which launched in two stores last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Booths revealed it had decided to remove self-service checkouts in the majority of its stores.

The company said it believed staff serving customers delivered a better customer experience.