The supermarket made the announcement as Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Minister for Rural Affairs, met the Too Good To Go team at Booths Ilkley in support of the initiative.

It is estimated that 40 per cent of all food produced is wasted each year.

The Too Good To Go partnership with Booths helps to address food waste and enables shoppers access food and drink at reduced prices.

Too Good to Go founder Jamie Crummie, left, meets Environment Minster Robbie Moore, middle, at Booths Ikley with the supermarket's managing director Nigel Murray, right. Picture: Dan Oxtoby Photography

Following an initial two-month trial, the partnership has already saved 7,350 meals from the bin. Almost 94 per cent of all Booths Surprise Bags listed on Too Good To Go were purchased with a 4.04/5 customer satisfaction score.

This two-month pilot programme helped to avoid 18 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emissions, the equivalent of 83 flights from London to Berlin.

Every day, colleagues check the shelves looking for items approaching their best-before date. Instead of letting them go to waste, they adjust supply up or down on the Too Good To Go Marketplace according to daily surplus and prepare surprise bags with a mix of items at a reduced price.

Booths shoppers can download the free Too Good To Go App, search for the nearest Booths store in their area; reserve the desired number of Surprise Bags, and pick them up at a preset time of the day.

Nigel Murray, managing director at Booths said, “The Too Good To Go partnership helps enable Booths to reduce food waste while offering customers the chance to pick up great food and drink at a greatly reduced price.”