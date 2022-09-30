In collaboration with Yorkshire-based GenM, which is a menopause partner for major brands, Boots is introducing a ‘Menopause Friendly’ symbol that will be displayed online and in-store alongside products and services that may help with some of the symptoms of the menopause.

A spokesman said: “More than 35 products on boots.com will receive this symbol at launch, with more to be added in the coming days to reach almost 100. Boots and GenM are inviting other retailers to use this symbol too.”

Anne Higgins, Pharmacy Director at Boots said: “There’s been so much progress in recent years in terms of menopause awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our mission is to help women through every life stage and in conversations about menopause, it’s so important to highlight the different signs and symptoms and support available. We hope our new ‘Menopause Friendly’ symbol will make it even easier for women to find the support they need.”

Heather Jackson, co-founder of GenM, who is from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to launch this menopause-friendly symbol and are grateful to Boots for partnering with us, taking the first step in this industry changing initiative.

"‘The change’ can change everything when you go through it, from nutrition to cosmetics, and even the clothes you might wear. Many at this life stage are busy and time poor, so the symbol help to signpost suitable products easily and simply.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​