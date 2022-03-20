B&Q owner Kingfisher set for resilient sales as home improvement boom continues

The group, which also owns Screwfix, performed strongly during the pandemic as customers locked in their homes sought to invest and improve their properties.

However, shares in the FTSE 100 are now trading roughly a quarter below their autumn peak.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said that market jitters related to the conflict in Ukraine could be having an impact on the stock but said this is “not casting a direct cloud” and its recent slump could be driven by worries over dampened demand.

B&Q owner Kingfisher is expected to attempt to reassure investors that the pandemic-fuelled DIY boom is staying strong despite waning consumer confidence as it reports its latest financial results this week.

“Fears that the lockdown- and pandemic-inspired DIY boom is cooling is one explanation and Kingfisher is showing signs of a slowdown in sales, even if revenues continue to exceed management and analysts’ expectations,” she said.

The company has recently upgraded forecasts predicting a decline over the second half of the financial year and investors will be hoping for further improvements to the firm’s outlook at the full-year results announcement on Tuesday March 22.

In September last year, chief executive Thierry Garnier said that the company was due to post a drop of between three per cent and seven per cent in the second half of the financial year to January, improving on previous forecasts which suggested sales could fall by as much as 15 per cent.

In the firm’s November trading update, it reported that like-for-like sales were even better than the improved prediction, falling 2.4 per cent in the third quarter.

Shareholders will hope that this will reflect a more stable home improvement market and an easing of supply and labour pressures.

Kingfisher is expected to post a jump in profit to £950m for the past year, but investors will be keen to hear how soaring costs in the construction sector could affect future profitability.

Meanwhile, home improvement rival Wickes is also due to update shareholders on its full-year results on Friday March 25.