Sales figures at Freemans rose 5 per cent when compared to last year for the eight weeks to the 31 December 2023,

The results come against a challenging backdrop for the wider retail sector this Christmas, as reports from the Office of National Statistics showed a 3.2 per cent month-on-month drop in December sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Steer, CEO of Freemans, said: “The last quarter was one of the toughest I can recall, with continued pressures on the customer’s purse. As such I am delighted with the strong growth that we have delivered over Black Friday and Christmas.

Freemans has announced a jump in Christmas sales despite what the company’s CEO has described as one of the “toughest” quarters she can recall. Image shows a still from the company's Made You Look ad campaign.

“Sales were so encouraging that it allowed us to come out of sale earlier than last year and start the new season focusing on full price rather than discounting clearance.”

The announcement comes after last year, Freemans announced that it would drop its physical catalogue for the first time in its 118-year history. The firm also engaged in what it described as an “aggressive digital transformation journey”.