Power Sheds manufactures wooden garden buildings such as sheds and summerhouses. Three years after it was founded, the Bradford- based company havs won a raft of industry awards, including ‘Start Up of the Year 2022’ and has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, with a turnover in excess of £15m.

Power Sheds’ CEO, Jack Sutcliffe, and Director, Simon Hobson, will remain in control and continue to drive the business forward in their venture with BSW Group, a spokesman said.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “Our new partnership with BSW Group is really exciting for the company and gives us a great opportunity to build Power Sheds into a world-wide brand and break into new markets such as the US and Europe.

Bradford-based Power Sheds plans to go global by joining forces with industry giant

"I’m looking forward to building the business even further and seeing where it takes us over the next few years.”

Director of Power Sheds, Simon Hobson, said: “This is a really exciting time for the company, and we can’t wait to see what this means for our development and growth. The new partnership means there are going to be more opportunities for the existing team at Power Sheds, who have been integral in helping us achieve everything we’ve done on the journey so far.”

Founded in 1848 in Berwickshire, Scotland, BSW Group has turnover in excess of £700m. The group has operating divisions spanning tree nurseries, forestry, harvesting, sawmilling, timber processing and energy, while remaining committed to supporting sustainable forestry.

The group has six sawmills in the UK, in Newbridge-on-Wye, Southampton, Carlisle, Dalbeattie, Petersmuir, and Fort William, and one in Riga, Latvia.

Power Sheds employs 75 staff at the Bradford headquarters. The company’s current leadership including Mr Sutcliffe and Mr Hobson, will stay in place. Alan Milne joins them on the Power Sheds board.