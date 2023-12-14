The development will be built on the Northern Gas Network (NGN) Birkshall gas storage site in Bradford . Businesses and other users will be able to use the refuelling facilities

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Jamie Burns, director at Hygen, said: “We are delighted that this project has been selected for government funding to take it to the next phase of development. This project will not just produce low carbon hydrogen for Bradford and the surrounding area, but will also provide a blueprint for how complex projects like this can be delivered, boosting the hydrogen and green economies of the UK.”