All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Bradford hydrogen production facility awarded government funding

One of the UK’s largest hydrogen production plants that aims to deliver low carbon energy to a Yorkshire city has won government funding to take the project forward.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT

Clean energy firms Hygen and N-Gen are working in partnership to deliver the Bradford Low Carbon Hydrogen (BLCH) production facility, which hopes to achieve the decarbonisation equivalent of removing 800 diesel-fuelled buses a day from West Yorkshire roads.

The development will be built on the Northern Gas Network (NGN) Birkshall gas storage site in Bradford. Businesses and other users will be able to use the refuelling facilities

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project has been awarded money - a figure yet to be announced - as part of the UK Government’s £2bn first hydrogen allocation round.

A major project in Bradford to develop a state-of-the-art hydrogen production facility has won government funding.A major project in Bradford to develop a state-of-the-art hydrogen production facility has won government funding.
A major project in Bradford to develop a state-of-the-art hydrogen production facility has won government funding.

Jamie Burns, director at Hygen, said: “We are delighted that this project has been selected for government funding to take it to the next phase of development. This project will not just produce low carbon hydrogen for Bradford and the surrounding area, but will also provide a blueprint for how complex projects like this can be delivered, boosting the hydrogen and green economies of the UK.”

Related topics:BradfordWest YorkshireUK Government