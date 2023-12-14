Bradford hydrogen production facility awarded government funding
Clean energy firms Hygen and N-Gen are working in partnership to deliver the Bradford Low Carbon Hydrogen (BLCH) production facility, which hopes to achieve the decarbonisation equivalent of removing 800 diesel-fuelled buses a day from West Yorkshire roads.
The development will be built on the Northern Gas Network (NGN) Birkshall gas storage site in Bradford. Businesses and other users will be able to use the refuelling facilities
The project has been awarded money - a figure yet to be announced - as part of the UK Government’s £2bn first hydrogen allocation round.
Jamie Burns, director at Hygen, said: “We are delighted that this project has been selected for government funding to take it to the next phase of development. This project will not just produce low carbon hydrogen for Bradford and the surrounding area, but will also provide a blueprint for how complex projects like this can be delivered, boosting the hydrogen and green economies of the UK.”