Bradford Live: Former Odeon's transformation into 3,800 capacity live music venue delayed

The group that will run the under-construction Bradford Live venue has confirmed it will not be opening until next year.

The project, to turn a 1930s city centre former cinema and theatre into a 3,800 capacity live music venue, is one of the biggest regeneration schemes in the city.

Originally the venue was due to open late last year. But in Summer it was announced that a number of issues, including the discovery that some parts of the building needed to be replaced rather than refurbished, meant the opening date had been knocked back to Autumn 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While much of the work to transform the building is likely to be completed this year, it has now been revealed that the fit out needed to make it an operational concert venue will not take place until early 2024, when the building is handed over to the NEC group.

Library image of the former Odeon building in Bradford. The cultural offering will be enhanced by the opening of Bradford Live, a new music venue in what was the former Odeon building. Picture: JPI Media

The organisation recently began advertising for its first Bradford based members of staff to run the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the opening date, a spokesman for the NEC Group told the Telegraph & Argus: “We are excited to be moving forwards with our mobilisation and recruiting for our General Manager- the first Bradford based member of staff, who will be responsible for operational delivery and filling that all important event diary for Bradford Live.

“Ahead of the venue being handed over to us in early 2024 for the interior fit-out, we will be announcing many more positive milestones, including more job opportunities, an opening date and the talent booked for our first season.

“The public can register for future updates via our website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Live has been included in a list of “key achievements” in the District in a report going before Bradford Council’s Executive on Tuesday. It says the venue will be “the biggest ‘midsize’ venue in the country outside London.”

Other projects mentioned in the report include:

- One City Park, described as the “first new office building to be developed in Bradford for 25 years.” It will be based on the edge of City Park, opposite Bradford Live. It is due to open late Summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad