The Old Crown pub in Bradford has reopened as a modern sports bar following a £300k refurbishment.

Ye Old Crown on Ivegate closed its doors at the end of October to undergo a major refurbishment, which involved knocking through to the former Brickbox venue and office next door.

The bar has been renamed The Crown in a nod to its previous name.

Speaking ahead of the relaunch, The Crown’s general manager Andrew Ingham said: ‘’Given the amount of history and fond memories Bradford locals have with Ye Old Crown, we wanted to make sure its reinvention as a sports bar did not disappoint.

“We’re confident customers both old and new will love The Crown, as we truly believe it’s going to be the very best place to enjoy sport in Bradford and cheer on England in the World Cup.’’

"Ivegate is undoubtedly one of the city’s liveliest areas and we’re thrilled to be sitting alongside some of the best bars and pubs in Bradford.

“We can’t wait to welcome our first guests.’’

The refurbishment has expanded the pub to become 200-capacity space, which the owners say has been designed to be a “sports lovers paradise”.

The sports bar will feature 15 large LED TVs, as well as a 4m x 2m ‘King’ size screen.

A mixture of both local ales and craft beers, as well as several international lagers will be included at The Crown’s new bar.

The bar will be also be fitted with a new six-tap beer wall, wich will allow customers to pour their own pints.

The wall is expected to arrive in early 2023, and

The bar will also inculde interactive darts games and pool hall with 3 competition standard pool tables installed in the area once refurbishment is complete.

Speaking of the bar’s new features, Mr Ingham added: ‘’Interactive darts is also something we’re extremely proud to bring to The Crown.

"The self-pour beer wall is another feature that makes our offering unique."

Food will also be on offer at the newly refurbished bar.

Options will include burgers, pizza, wings, and dirty fries, with vegetarian and vegan options also available.