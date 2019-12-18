Bradford salaries see biggest growth in the UK

Bradford has seen the biggest growth in advertised salaries of any major city, with a 3.6 per cent increase this year, followed by Sheffield with 2.9 per cent growth.

The latest findings from job search engine, Adzuna.co.uk, show fluctuations in average advertised salary in the UK’s largest cities, revealing the areas to watch out for.

The findings come after Bradford received an investment of £2.5m from the Business Improvement District in June 2018 and was named “most improved city” in a recent report by PwC.

Northern cities performed well across the board, with five out of the six high-growth salary cities located within the north of the UK.

Whilst Leeds (-0.74 per cent) and Manchester (-0.12 per cent) both saw a slight decline, they still outpaced the capital where salaries fell by 0.76 per cent.

This growth follows significant investment in the North of England, with the UK Government funding several Yorkshire projects worth up to £30m, in order to increase the amount of housing available.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “It’s promising to see that investment in the North is paying off, with Bradford and Shefflield both bucking the trend and showing strong growth."

Bristol saw the biggest decline with a huge decrease of 5.1 per cent, more than six times bigger than the national average of minus 0.8 per cent.

Market confidence in the south west city has been unsteady throughout the year, with companies like Aviva, Tesco and GKN all making job cuts this year.

In the capital, whilst average salaries are naturally higher than anywhere else, the level of growth is among the lowest compared to other major cities.