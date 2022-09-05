Bradford's National Science and Media Museum appoints new advisory board chair

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She becomes the first Asian woman to Chair the Advisory Board, after being a trustee of the Science Museum Group since 2016.

Speaking of her appointment Ms Patel said, “I am delighted to be taking up the reins as Chair at this exciting time for the National Science and Media Museum.

I have been enthusiastically welcomed by many of Bradford’s leading influencers and look forward to working with the museum’s Executive Team and many more people in the city”.

Lopa Patel MBE (pictured) has been appointed as Chair of the Advisory Board. at the National Science and Media Museum oin Bradford