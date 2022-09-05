Bradford's National Science and Media Museum appoints new advisory board chair
The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford has appointed digital entrepreneur Lopa Patel MBE as Chair of its Advisory Board.
She becomes the first Asian woman to Chair the Advisory Board, after being a trustee of the Science Museum Group since 2016.
Speaking of her appointment Ms Patel said, “I am delighted to be taking up the reins as Chair at this exciting time for the National Science and Media Museum.
I have been enthusiastically welcomed by many of Bradford’s leading influencers and look forward to working with the museum’s Executive Team and many more people in the city”.
Most Popular
The appointment comes as the National Science and Media Museum begins to develop two new permanent galleries as part of its Sound and Vision project, which hopes to provide wider access to the museum's collections of photography, radio, film, TV, sound and digital technologies.