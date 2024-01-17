Bradford's Regal Food Products Group buys fellow Yorkshire business Love Handmade Cakes

The acquisition of the Leeds-based business follows Regal’s purchase of Shipley-based Just Desserts Yorkshire two years ago.

Established in 2004, Love Handmade Cakes – which was previously called Exquisite Handmade Cakes – specialises in baking a range of more than 100 cakes, traybakes, individual cake bars and muffins for food service wholesalers, coffee shops, distributors, and other food service outlets.

A spokesperson for Regal said: “The acquisition is set to boost and compliment Regal’s portfolio of bakery brands, including Regal Bakery, Yorkshire Baking Company, Just Desserts Yorkshire, and The Cake Emporium, whilst providing opportunities for expansion, development, and growth in the food service area of the business and its new desserts division.”

Regal Foods has continued its expansion strategy with the purchase of Love Handmade Cakes. Picture: Sally Robinson

Younis Chaudhry, CEO of Regal Food Products Group, said he was delighted to have secured the business as part of his company’s broader expansion strategy.

“Long-term growth through acquisition is integral to the group and our family of brands, putting us in a position where we can offer our customers a solid mix of quality bakery products for both food service and retail,” he said.

“Love Handmade Cakes brings us new opportunities to develop and introduce a new range of products, including individually wrapped flapjacks, wrapped cake bars, muffins and other “countertop” favourites.

"Servicing customers on all business levels remains a key focus of ours and the acquisition bring us the ability to further reinforce this.

“We pride ourselves on quality and with appetites growing rapidly for our dessert ranges, we are excited to be moving into the next chapter with Love Handmade Cakes.”

Regal said Love Handmade Cakes will continue to operate as an independent business whilst benefiting from the group’s resources and investments.

A spokesperson for Love Handmade Cakes said: “We are delighted to be joining the Regal Foods family and know we are in the best possible hands to ensure our future growth and prosperity.

“We would like to thank our valued customers and would like to take this opportunity to reassure you it will be business as usual at Love Handmade Cakes. Exciting times are ahead for us all."

The latest deal follows Regal making its first non-food and drink business investment last summer when it purchased Packaging ‘R’ Us for an undisclosed sum.

That deal was part of efforts to expand the wholesale arm of the business.

Packaging ‘R’ Us is a well-established catering supplier, manufacturing and specialising in disposable food packaging, including foil containers, catering foil, disposable utensils, and plastic containers.