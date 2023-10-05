Bramble Inn: Former pub site can be turned into 12 assisted living homes

A former pub site can be turned into 12 assisted living homes in two newly-designed blocks.

Planning councillors approved The Bridge Ltd’s proposals for the former Bramble Inn at Field Lane, Rastrick.

Objectors to the plans were concerned about potential worsening of anti-social behaviour problems which were affecting the site, including drug taking.

In particular, they not been told about what the assisted living homes would entail, a spokesperson told Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee.

They also had worries about increased amounts of traffic and the loss of some mature trees.

Their worries about fearing crime were echoed by questions from councillors including references to occupants’ forensic history in documentation but after hearing from founder and CEO of The Bridge Community care, Dan Buchan, they unanimously approved the application.

Mr Buchan said his company was established in West Yorkshire and designed homes to meet the individual needs of people with autism and learning disabilities, with 24-hours a day support staff on site.

These were life long conditions affecting people and there was an “extreme shortage” of such homes allowing people to live in their own communities.

“Our purpose is to help meet support needs that are not being met locally and allow local adults with disabilities to live their best lives in their own homes in the community.

“These are some of the most vulnerable in society – we provide constant support to keep each person we support safe from harm,” he said.

Mr Buchan said activities included day trips, and accessing local shops and amenities in a positive and inclusive way.

He was aware of what had been said about anti-social behaviour but that misunderstood the needs of the people the company supported.

“The people we support are not a risk to the public and do not typically have the capacity to engage in the types of activity that may be considered anti-social, such as drug use, drinking or congregating late at night,” he said.

Cllr David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said after hearing what had been said, he would be happy to support planning officers’ recommendation that the application be approved.

“I’m sure that listening to what the objector says about crime on the site at the moment, and drug use on the site and anti-social activity on a night time, once this is constructed that should all come to an end.

“And clearly we are desperate for these type of properties to support people with autism.