Brazilian couple promise to bring Latin flavour to award-winning Knaresborough B&B

A Brazilian-born couple are to take over the running of an award-winning bed and breakfast in North Yorkshire – and are aiming to bring a taste of their home nation to the site.

Newton House in Knaresborough, a 12-bedroom B&B, has a new management team at the helm following the retirement of Denise Carter, who has been the owner of the business for the past 12 years.

Raphael and Cici Carreira are the new managers of the property following its acquisition by Lamb and Flag Enterprises Ltd.

A spokesperson said: “The Brazilian-born couple bring a new approach to the B&B, whilst retaining the high-quality service and locally sourced food for its award-winning English breakfasts that have become synonymous with Newton House.

“Already, there’s new Latin excitement on the breakfast menu with the addition of Brazilian gluten-free tapioca crepes and Portuguese omelette options, alongside the traditional breakfast that has won so many accolades including Deliciously Yorkshire’s Best Yorkshire Breakfast.

"More ideas will emerge as the pair begin to bring their own personal ideas and expertise into play.

“Lamb and Flag Enterprises have retained the excellent existing Newton House staff team and will continue to operate the business as is, whilst plans for refurbishment in 2023 are prepared to expand the services offered within the property.”

Richard Venable, Lamb and Flag Enterprises director, said the changes will take time to bring about but guests can be confident of an enjoyable experience whenever they visit.

“It is business as usual at the moment until we line up our plans for the longer term,” he said.

"We are confident that our guests will continue to enjoy the same warm welcome they have become accustomed to at Newton House, with Raphael, Cici and their friendly and efficient team.”

Newton House is open all year round.