Brewery 'overwhelmed' by support as thousands raised to save beer festival

North Brew Co, from Leeds, said plans for the festival had been put into question after the company supplying tickets for the event filed a moratorium.

North Brew Co said the situation had left them unable to access money from ticket sales for the Springwell Sessions event between September 23 and 25 and they launched a fundraiser yesterday.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support,” said Sarah Hardy, head of marketing.

It is hoped the Springwell Sessions event can still go ahead after thousands of pounds was raised by a fundraiser.

“We’ve had suppliers ringing up and, giving us chunks of money, bars ringing up asking if we need to borrow any furniture, and asking if there's anything they can do. It's been a really good show of support from the industry.

“We’ve all had a couple of cries seeing the messages come through, it just feels like the local community has really pulled together, which is amazing to see.”

Within 24 hours of posting their gofundme page, the brewer had earned £10,000 of its £25,000 goal.

Festickets, parent company to Events Genius, who were set to sell tickets for the festival, entered a moratorium period on August 24.

The moratorium period is a scheme initiated by the government in response to companies struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, and allows a businesses breathing space to pursue a rescue plan whilst owing money, during which time no legal action can be taken against them.Festickets period of moratorium came to an end on Tuesday, September 6.

North Brew claim that following this, they have been unable to access the funds earned through the sale of tickets, as Festickets accounts have been frozen.

Ms Hardy added: “We’re going ahead with the festival because we want to protect the ticket holders.

“The event is in two weeks, and the ticket money was going on boring things like the toilets and fencing and all the unglamorous bits of a festival that you need to make it function.

“We’re really hoping to raise £25,000, but we’re seeing every penny we can raise as a massive bonus - because every penny we raise is a penny more than we had yesterday.”

Ms Hardy also noted that the situation had come at a time when North Brew co and others like them are also under external pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Ten per cent of the money raised through the campaign will go to Leeds homelessness charity St George’s Crypt, who were set to receive ten per cent of ticket sale earnings.