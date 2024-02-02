Brexit was a mistake and it is time the Government admitted it: Bird Lovegod

Small businesses make mistakes. All the time. They know this is part of the process of developing a business and unless they learn how to manage mistake making they will almost certainly fail.

Making mistakes is acceptable. Covering up mistakes is not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Continuing making the same mistake in order to avoid having to admit to it is totally unacceptable and often brings total collapse to the individual or organisation.

EU Council staff members remove the United Kingdom's flag from the European Council building in Brussels on Brexit Day, January 31, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL / AFP)

Any organisation that cannot face its own mistakes, that cannot accept them and turn the situation around becomes a danger. Even to itself.

Yet it seems there comes a point in a business where making mistakes is no longer considered acceptable. Perhaps it’s when they start employing the service of PR agencies. It’s when they become ‘corporate’ and less human.

We all know of and read about instances of when companies make a complete hash of customer service or the delivery of a new kitchen or some other instance and the response has been denial and obstruction, and then when a news outlet gets involved as a consumer champion they suddenly find their conscience and admit they made a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All it took was the threat of bad publicity. The bigger the organisation the more mistakes they make, and the less they seem to admit it. Why is that? I think it’s pride.

Bird Lovegod has his say

The Post Office scandal started as a series of mistakes in coding. It was then amplified by denial of the mistakes, then turbo charged by the covering up of the mistakes.

And then magnified to a whole new level by doubling down on the lies about the mistakes.

A coding mistake turned into what appears to be a sustained campaign to suppress evidence in prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s a criminal offence, it’s called perverting the course of justice, and once the inquiry is over, the next stage will almost certainly be criminal proceedings against executives.

A series of mistakes became a mountain of suffering of the innocent. All totally avoidable. I think pride was the main cause.

You know what else was a mistake? Brexit. The Conservative Government knows it, and cannot admit it.

Pretty much everyone else knows it as well. But rather than admitting it, our Government instead compounds it with denial, which is exactly where we are now.

Mistakes happen. Bad decisions are made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one was particularly ill timed and badly executed by politicians for whom it became a personal issue rather than a question of what was best for the UK. Leaving the common market was a mistake. Leaving the EU was a mistake.

What needs to happen is we need to admit that, and seek to remedy it. The Conservative Government will never admit it, because it was their mistake.

They need to go, and be replaced by a political party that can begin to restore the relationship with the EU. The sooner the better.