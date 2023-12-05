Bridge Bakes: Sisters and their friend save Yorkshire village sandwich shop from closure and focus on local ingredients
The former Bridge Rolls in Stamford Bridge, near York, has been renamed Bridge Bakes and fully refurbished to reflect the ambitions of Zoe Robinson, Emma Neale and Jodie Tate.
They have reconfigured the layout, begun sourcing local ingredients and launched healthy menus since taking on the lease earlier this year.
Sisters Zoe and Emma, from nearby Wilberfoss, also run a cleaning company while investor Jodie, from High Catton, works for the brewery Greene King.
Their team run a bespoke celebration cakes ordering service and can cater for external events and parties.
"Where we can't make our own, we pride ourselves on sourcing great quality produce locally, including sausages from the butcher next door, bacon from Elvington and bread from Pocklington," said Mrs Neale.
"We're excited to bring something new and different to our range with weekly specials and regular seasonal lines and are very proud to be baking Christmas cakes to order using our grandm a's special recipe ."
The previous owners ran the business for 17 years before stepping down in January.