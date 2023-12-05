Two sisters and their friend have taken over a sandwich shop in a Yorkshire village after the owners retired.

The former Bridge Rolls in Stamford Bridge, near York, has been renamed Bridge Bakes and fully refurbished to reflect the ambitions of Zoe Robinson, Emma Neale and Jodie Tate.

They have reconfigured the layout, begun sourcing local ingredients and launched healthy menus since taking on the lease earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sisters Zoe and Emma, from nearby Wilberfoss, also run a cleaning company while investor Jodie, from High Catton, works for the brewery Greene King.

The three friends have kept the sandwich shop in Stamford Bridge going after the previous owners retired

Their team run a bespoke celebration cakes ordering service and can cater for external events and parties.

"Where we can't make our own, we pride ourselves on sourcing great quality produce locally, including sausages from the butcher next door, bacon from Elvington and bread from Pocklington," said Mrs Neale.

"We're excited to bring something new and different to our range with weekly specials and regular seasonal lines and are very proud to be baking Christmas cakes to order using our grandm a's special recipe ."