Brigantia expands after record growth

With record quarters back-to-back, Brigantia is experiencing significant growth, leading to the recruitment of six new team members.

Brigantia's Business Development team welcomes Business Development Executives Olly Broadhead, Rhianna Dennis, Thomas Rushton, and James Whitehead. Reporting to business development managers Chloe Schofield and Harry Evans, as well as recently promoted Sarah Lord, they will focus on acquiring new MSP partners.

Brigantia's Product Specialist team, renowned for its leading expertise on Brigantia vendors, is also expanding. Junior Product Executive Joshua Nathan will champion email-based products Hornetsecurity and Sendmarc.

Finally, new starter Scarlett Wilmott will support the finance department as Finance Administration Assistant.

These appointments are a crucial step in Brigantia's growth journey. They will provide additional resources and trusted support for vendors and partners.

Founded in 2016, Brigantia is a specialist cybersecurity distributor. It provides the channel with high-quality cybersecurity products and fosters a community of channel relationships. With a channel-first approach, Brigantia vendors are carefully selected to offer its partners the best in cybersecurity, providing cutting-edge products and services.

Brigantia’s team comprises highly skilled product specialists and knowledgeable sales and operations managers. These dedicated experts help match channel members across the UK with trusted, high-quality cybersecurity solutions.

Brigantia Director Angus Shaw heads up business development for Brigantia. He said:

“The recruitment of our new starters is a direct reflection of our current growth curve. At Brigantia, we’re committed to providing the resources and support for channel partners, and this, along with our high-quality vendor selection, sets us apart as a leading cybersecurity distributor.

Our partners and vendors are at the forefront of our work, and we’re thrilled to expand our talented team to service this community. It's an exciting time to join Brigantia, and we can’t wait for what’s ahead as we continue into 2024. Welcome to the team.”