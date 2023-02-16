British Gas owner Centrica has seen its profits soar to more than £3bn for 2022 amid rocketing energy prices that have sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

The energy giant reported underlying operating profits of £3.3bn against profits of £948m in 2021.

Stripping out its Spirit Energy businesses that were sold, underlying earnings for the group jumped to £2.8bn from £392m the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The earnings haul for last year has stoked anger over a run of massive profits notched up in the sector and reinforced calls for greater windfall taxes.

File photo dated of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas, the company's owner Centrica has seen its profits soar to more than £3 billion for 2022 amid rocketing energy prices that have sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

Its figures also come amid a furore over Centrica’s use of debt collectors to install expensive pre-payment meters by force in the homes of vulnerable cash-strapped customers.

The scandal sparked an urgent inquiry by regulator Ofgem and has seen Centrica banned from force-fitting pre-payment meters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade union Unite hit out at “rampaging energy profiteering” and Centrica’s treatment of customers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “British Gas owner Centrica has been coining it in from our massive energy bills while sending bailiffs to prey on vulnerable consumers the length and breadth of the country.

“These energy companies are showing us everything that is wrong with the UK’s broken economy.

“Rishi Sunak should get a grip – pull the plug on rampaging energy profiteering, impose a meaningful, tough windfall tax and give the NHS a pay rise with the proceeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centrica said it paid nearly £1bn in tax relating to 2022 profits.

But it also revealed it handed out bumper returns to shareholders, with plans to boost its share buyback programme by another £300m and paying out a full-year dividend of 3p a share.

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband hit out at the Government as he promised that Labour would introduce a “proper” windfall tax on energy companies.

“It cannot be right that, as oil and gas giants rake in the windfalls of war, Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives refuse to implement a proper windfall tax that would make them pay their fair share,” Mr Miliband tweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour would use a real windfall tax to stop the energy price cap going up in April.”

In the figures, Centrica said it was “extremely disappointed” by the pre-payment meter allegations over the tactics used by the debt collectors it employed.

“We immediately took action to address this and are completing a thorough independent investigation,” it added.