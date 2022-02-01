Broadcasting legend Sir Michael Parkinson to receive lifetime achievement award from The Yorkshire Society

Sir Michael is probably best known for his talk show Parkinson, which ran from 1971 to 1982, and from 1998 to 2007 and featured interviews with some of the biggest names in showbusiness.

The Yorkshire Society said in a statement: "During this time Sir Michael, fondly known as Parky, interviewed more than 2,000 of the most famous people from all branches of the media, sport and popular culture including four famous meetings with Muhammad Ali as well as launching the career of Billy Connolly. Along the way he won numerous awards including a BAFTA, several National Television Awards and finished with Parkinson being named in the BFI’s top ten British TV Shows of all time.

"He was born in Cudworth near Barnsley in 1935. The son of a miner, he attended Barnsley Grammar School and his passion and talent for cricket saw him opening the batting at Barnsley

Sir Michael Parkinson is to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Yorkshire Society.

Cricket Club with the famous umpire Dickie Bird. However, his biggest stroke of luck was meeting a young teacher named Mary Agnes Heneghan on the top deck of a bus in Doncaster.

"The result was 60 years of marriage, three sons and eight grandchildren. In honour of his services to broadcasting Sir Michael received a CBE from Prince Charles in 2000, before being Knighted by the Queen in 2008 in the New Year’s Honours list.

"As a proud Yorkshireman, it is hoped that this Lifetime Achievement Award from The Yorkshire Society will be even more valued than the many accolades he has already received."

Sir Michael, when asked about receiving the award said “I am chuffed to be recognised by my fellow Yorkshire men and women. It's only taken me 80 odd years to finally impress them."

The award will be presented at the Yorkshire Awards Gala Dinner, which will be hosted by Harry Gration MBE, on March 4 2022.