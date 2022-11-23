A long income and strategic land opportunity at Stamford Bridge near York has been sold in a multi-million-pound deal to North Yorkshire property group, Broadland Properties.

The site, known as Bridge Works, has been sold by Columbia Threadneedle.

Bridge Works is let to global manufacturer, XANDOR Automotive, which houses its plastics division at the site and employs 130 people.

The site offers 143,989 sq ft of buildings and office space, within a 7.41 acre site, with more than nine years unexpired on the lease.

Broadland Property Group has bought Bridge Works at Stamford Bridge, near York.

Columbia Threadneedle was advised by the investment team at Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co. Scarborough based Broadland Properties was represented by CBRE.

Garry Howes, director of investment at GV&Co, said: “Bridge Works is a very well-maintained, income producing prime strategic investment opportunity, located in an affluent area, just five miles from the city of York.

“When this is combined with the fact that it is let to a global company and offers asset management potential through the regearing of the lease, we were able to generate significant interest in it from both local and national investors.”

Mr Howes added: “As a result, the sale to local company Broadland Properties, completed just 12 weeks after we were instructed, which is a great result for our client and continues to demonstrate the amount of demand and capital in Yorkshire for robust investment opportunities.”

Alex Whiting, senior director at CBRE, added: “We were happy to advise Broadland Properties on this purchase. With a reliable tenant and good investment potential, the deal made perfect sense.”

The sale comes after GV&Co revealed it was marketing one of Yorkshire’s largest industrial estates that spans more than 60 acres and played a pivotal role in reinforcing Britain’s military strength in the sky during World War Two.

Leeds Bradford Airport Depot, which sits immediately to the north of the airport, is on the market for offers over £30m after it was put up for sale for the first time since 1969.

The site was originally built by the Avro Aircraft Company and between 1939 and 1946 it became a ‘shadow factory’ with its roof camouflaged in grass, complete with imitation farm buildings and dummy animals.

This meant from the sky is looked like agricultural land rather than the largest industrial production centre in Europe, which it quickly evolved into.

The estate contributed to the war effort on a colossal scale with around 700 Lancaster Bombers and 4,500 Ansons built at the site by a 17,500 strong workforce.

Earlier this year, the firm advised on the £17m acquisition of a 126,534 sq ft logistics distribution unit in Elland, West Yorkshire, which is let to Buy It Direct, one of the UK’s largest online consumer goods retailers.

Unit J6 at Lowfields Business Park was built in 2005 and sits in a 6.3 acre site, approximately one mile from junction 24 of the M62.

The site was acquired by Cabot Properties, the international private equity real estate investment firm, which focuses on industrial properties.

GV&Co is a property consultancy providing support during acquisitions, sales, lettings and investment transactions, with offices in Leeds and London.

