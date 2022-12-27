Brodsworth Hall going back to the future with Victorian-inspired rose display

It may be the depths of winter but the gardening team at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens in South Yorkshire are already preparing for sunnier times ahead in 2023.

A total of 50 bare root species roses have been planted over the past few weeks in the English Heritage-run site’s Rose Dell. The flowers are expected to bloom around June.

Head gardener Dan Hale said the plants have deliberately been chosen to hark back to the Victorian era.

“It is a continuation of us restoring the Rose Dell,” he said.

Head gardener Dan Hale working in the Rose Dell planting bare root shrub roses at Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster. Picture Tony Johnson

"All of the roses are ones you could have found in the 19th Century and early 20th Century.

"We have restored the garden as much as we can back to the 1860s when the garden was redesigned by the then head gardener Samuel Taylor.

"We have got five project areas we are working on in the grounds and the Rose Dell is just one of them.

"There is so much going on.”

Late winter sunshine casts a golden sheen onto Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster amidst a dusting of snow. Picture Tony Johnson

Among the other projects on the grounds is the restoration of Victorian stone walls, with volunteers being taught dry stone walling techniques to assist with the work. That work will resume in January.

The Rose Dell, which sits next to the site’s Rose Garden, was created after about three-quarters of an acre of self-sown trees and dense ivy were cleared in the winter of 2004.

New trees were planted such as copper beech, hornbeam and oaks and underplanted with a wide variety of species rose.

To assist with the growing process of the new set of bare root species roses over the winter months, Dan and his colleagues have used Mycorrhizal Fungi as a stimulant.

Gardener Bethan Collerton prunes the topiary bushes dusted in snow in the late winter sunshine in the gardens at Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster. Picture Tony Johnson

