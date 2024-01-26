The Brotherhood, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, is undergoing a full rebrand of its Leeds and Manchester bars, with the Yorkshire venue the first to get a full makeover, reopening on February 2.

There are plans to refurbish the Manchester bar later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Dhiman, who launched Brotherhood in 2014 as a more refined approach to sports bar culture, is channelling a vintage gentleman’s club with the new design, incorporating retro sporting nods throughout the two-floor venue.

“Sport doesn’t have to be rough and ready, we’ve really honed in on the hobbies side of it,” she said.

"I set up Brotherhood because I wanted a place where I would feel comfortable as a woman who likes to drink whiskey and watch footie. Thankfully more places have opened up in the last decade but back then everywhere was really rough and there wasn’t an alternative.”

Ms Dhiman, a huge boxing and football fan, said that with the help of AXI Interior Design she’s gone ‘a bit sentimental’ with the rebrand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes me sad to see so many original pubs close. I thought, right, we’ve got two listed buildings and we’re going to turn turn them back into original pubs but with style.

"I’ve been collecting mirrors and old bar and sports memorabilia for the last 18 months. Every wall will be interesting.”

Ms Dhiman said she has been working on the rebrand since 2019.

"We would have done it a bit earlier but Covid killed us a little bit,” she said. “We had to get back on our feet and this is the perfect time to do it. I’m really proud of the work we’ve put in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dhiman’s ambition is to own five bars across the country and plans to actively look for a third venue in another major city this year.

She is now the sole owner of the profitable business, which has a £3.2m turnover and employs 55 staff, after buying out her original business partner, Dirk Mischendahl, in 2019.

It was her blossoming friendship with the Leeds marketing guru that pushed Ms Dhiman, who previously worked for Arc Inspirations, to open her own bar.

"I used to serve him every Friday tea time when I worked for Trio (in Headingley),” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After setting up her own consultancy business Ms Dhiman helped him to transform The Tetley – the former Tetley Brewery in Leeds – into a contemporary art space, bar and restaurant.

"I think we were drinking whiskey one night and he said ‘why don’t you do it for yourself?’ and I said ‘funnily enough I’ve got a business plan’”, she said. “I met him the next day and before you know it I’ve signed for a bar four months later.

"Dirk made my dreams come true. i would never have had the capital to do it on my own.

"When we set up the business we had a deal that I’d buy him out after five years. I managed to do that and gifted him five per cent of the business because he’s a sweetheart and a good mentor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad