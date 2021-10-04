From left to right: Joe Kershaw and Tom Kershaw with Will Reynolds, from LCF Law, Richard Hinchcliffe from First Choice Naturally Ltd and Cathy Cook from LCF Law.

Joe and Tom Kershaw now plan to expand the footprint of the business across Yorkshire.

The Kershaws have bought a majority share in the business, which employs a team of 15, from husband-and-wife team Trevor and Wanda Hinchcliffe.

Their son Richard is remaining as a director and shareholder in the business, which will continue to operate from St. James’s Wholesale Market on Wakefield Road in Bradford. First Choice Naturally, which was established in 1980, has operated from there since 1985.

Joe Kershaw said: “My grandfather owned J.W. Swithenbank, which was run by his four sons. My father later bought the business and operated it as Burbank Produce for 15 years, before selling it to Total Produce, where my brother and I have worked for the last three years. We felt the time was right to branch out on our own and approached Trevor, who used to work for my grandfather over 40 years ago.”

Tom Kershaw added: “We have known Trevor for many years, and he’s established a fantastic business which supplies more than 2,500 products to catering businesses, schools, retailers, restaurants, bars and nursing homes across West Yorkshire.

“The company sources produce from a global network of suppliers and growers, so is able to offer a fantastic range of seasonal fruit and vegetables throughout the year that is tailored to each individual customer. With a loyal client base and the very best produce, they were the obvious first choice for us.”

The two brothers were advised on the deal by LCF Law.

Cathy Cook, who is a partner within LCF Law’s corporate division, said: “Susan Clark, partner and head of corporate at LCF Law, first advised the Kershaw family on the acquisition in 1995 and I subsequently acted for them during the sale of Burbank in 2001.

“My colleague Will Reynolds, who went to school with the Kershaw brothers, also worked on this deal.”

