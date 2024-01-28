Sid McAuley bought Gripps Farm in Brotton Road, Brotton, in 2022 with the intention of retiring there, but hit upon the idea of drawing an income from it by expanding its offer and opening to the public.

Last month Redcar and Cleveland Council granted change of use planning permission for extensive plans to transform the farm, which include new holiday lets, a farm shop, licensed café and restaurant, children’s play area and petting farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McAuley said: “I am a Brotton lad and have quite a lot of businesses in the area, although I am not a farmer by background.

Sid McAuley, second from left, pictured with son Jordan, daughter Kerys and wife Tracy at Gripps Farm. Picture/credit: Jordan McAuley/UGC.

“I bought the farm as a retirement place to live, then realised that it could create an income for my daughter.

“It’s a working farm – arable – and we have brought back livestock to the farm with cattle and sheep and donkeys and pigs.

“We’re adding a traditional farm shop and café/restaurant with an outdoor children’s play area and seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside that there will be an internal petting farm in an existing barn, along with a viewing area and a trail where people can walk around and see highland cattle and those sorts of things.

A visualisation showing outdoor seating and a play area at the Gripps Farm development. Picture/credit: LJC Architectural Design.

“We have also got two holiday lets – old piggeries which will be converted into luxury holiday lets.”

He said “quirky” animals such as llamas and peacocks would join traditional farm animals at the site.

Meanwhile, the farm shop and café would be selling as much local produce as possible, while also working with local suppliers trading in bespoke handmade goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction work has started based on designs drawn up by Rob Henderson, of Redcar-based LJC Architectural Design, a partner in the project.

Mr McAuley said it was anticipated between 20 and 30 new jobs would be created by the venture which is set to open between April and June.

The farm intends to open to the public seven days a week.

Mr McAuley added: “We are right on the Cleveland Way with public footpath access also down to Skinningrove beach, which is one of the hidden gems on our coastline.

“We hope that people will not just utilise the farm, but they’ll also take advantage of our good local links, it’s a good location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he intended to create a granny annex for he and his wife to live in and operate some of his other businesses from offices to be built at the farm site.

His daughter Kerys also intends to run her own business from the farm, KM Equine Freelance Services specialising in horse livery.

Mr McAuley is chief executive officer of HL Group, which describes itself as a world leader in mechanical, electrical and construction activities with a particular focus on agriculture builds.

It is also the main developer on Skelton industrial estate where it has been involved in building a number of commercial units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad