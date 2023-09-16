A Yorkshire brownie business says it is tripling production after investing £500,000 in a new bakery.

Brown & Blond is a handmade brownie company founded by George Welton in his mum’s kitchen in 2010 which now makes 60 to 70 different brownie flavours sold in cafes, delis, restaurants and independent retailers.

The business has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years prompting it to invest in bigger premises and work has taken place over the last year to prepare the expanded new facility for use.

The business is moving to a new bakery in Morley which will allow it to more than triple production from 1.5m to 5m units of its brownies per year.

Brown and Blond is moving to a new bakery. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

It has also increased its staff numbers from eight to 12 people.

Brown & Blonde has moved from a 1,200 square foot site in Wortley to buy their new 6,500 square foot bespoke brownie bakery on Melbourne Street, Morley, Leeds.

Mr Welton and his wife Lucy got the keys to the Morley bakery in 2022 and it has taken 12 months of painstaking work to completely renovate the almost derelict building.

They have invested more than £350,000 on refurbishments including fitting it out with modern bakery equipment.

That includes a high-tech Food Tools portioning machine which can quickly and efficiently cut trays of brownies into individual portions without creating any waste. This piece of kit was funded by the Product, Process and Innovation (PAPI) fund via the University of York.

Mr Welton said: “Our ambition has always been to make the best and most delicious brownies on the market, and this focus on quality has enabled us to grow organically over the last 13 years.

“It’s taken us 12 months to renovate and fit out our new 6,500 square foot bakery, and we’ve done a lot of it by hand while Lucy was pregnant with our second child, so to finally move in and start producing brownies is amazing.

“When these premises go full steam ahead it can make 100,000 brownies a week which will enable us to grow our stockists across the UK.

"My ambition is to build the wholesale businesses nationwide which will ultimately create more jobs and investment in the Leeds area.”

Brown & Blond produce three core lines using the original recipe; brownies, blondies and a vegan option with over 60 toppings such as Triple Chocolate, Chocolate Orange, Peanut Butter Cup and Ultimate Vegan Biscoff.

It uses natural ingredients including real butter and Belgian chocolate.

The brownies are sent out the same day and will keep fresh for ten days and can be stored in the freezer making it ideal for delis and restaurants.

A spokesperson for the company added: “Brown & Blond are also undergoing SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approval) accreditation.

"SALSA is a food-safety standard to reflect both the legal requirements of producers and the enhanced expectations of ‘best practice’ of professional food buyers. It is aimed at micro and small food and drink manufacturers.