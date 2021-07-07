Bruntwood acquires 14-storey Castle House in Leeds

Castle House in Leeds

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, marks Bruntwood’s sixth in the city and follows the success of Platform, which launched in 2017.

Bruntwood Works, the workspace, retail and leisure arm of Bruntwood group, will now design, develop and deliver the transformation of Castle House, inset, and the surrounding buildings.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle House spans almost 90,000 sq ft across 14 storeys. Situated on Lisbon Street in the heart of the West End district, it sits adjacent to Bruntwood Works’ West One building - one of the largest workspaces in Leeds city centre - and marks the next stage of the company’s expansion as it aims to double its regional footprint over the next few years.

Bruntwood Works will kickstart plans to bring together Castle House, West One and 100 Wellington Street as part of its £50m Pioneer programme - the scheme that creates forward-thinking workspaces centred on six key pillars: biophilia, art, sustainability, wellness, amenity and technology.

The project will connect the buildings through one central courtyard, and blend workspace with independent retail and hospitality.

It will mark Bruntwood Works’ first Pioneer project in Leeds and aims to transform the cluster of buildings into a thriving, collaborative environment that uses innovative design, individuality and flexibility to support the changing needs and desires of businesses post-pandemic.

Rob Valentine, director of Bruntwood Works in Yorkshire, said: “The opportunity in Leeds is palpable. The inward investment the city has received over the last few years has helped drive growth and job creation, and truly put Leeds on the map as an economic powerhouse.

“Having spoken to businesses across the city we know they’re looking for quality workspaces that enable their teams to come together and collaborate, whilst still supporting a hybrid working model. The demand is there and this deal marks the first step of our ambition to launch our first Pioneer project in Leeds. It’s a hugely exciting opportunity and we can’t wait to create one of the most progressive workspaces in the city.”

Ciara Keeling, chief executive of Bruntwood Works, added: “The Bruntwood ambition is clear. We want to invest further in Yorkshire, through both Bruntwood Works and Bruntwood SciTech - the joint venture with L&G - and the acquisition of Castle House is the next step on that journey.

“It marks an exciting milestone in the growth and development of our Leeds portfolio, and its location next to West One and 100 Wellington Street also makes it the missing piece of the jigsaw as it will enable us to unlock the full potential of the estate and courtyard within the wider area.”

Bruntwood Works creates, owns and manages inspiring workspace, retail and hospitality environments across Yorkshire, the North West and Midlands.

Work is set to begin later this summer, subject to planning.