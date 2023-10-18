Bruntwood SciTech secures £500m investment to support growth of life science and technology sectors

A spokesman said: “GMPF is the first local government pension scheme to make a direct and active investment into a UK-wide science, tech and innovation specialist property platform. The deal demonstrates the role that such funds can play in regenerating the UK’s towns and cities; helping to create highly-skilled jobs, increase productivity and drive wage growth, while supporting the UK’s target to become a global science and technology superpower by 2030.”

Chris Oglesby, Executive Chair of Bruntwood SciTech and CEO of Bruntwood, said: “In GMPF we have found a partner who shares mutual strategic vision, values, cultural alignment and passion for the key sectors of the UK economy which have the biggest potential for growth. Bruntwood, Legal & General and GMPF are each committed to creating thriving cities, and are deeply rooted in the places in which we invest - with Bruntwood and Bruntwood SciTech both having invested heavily into the evolution of Leeds’ workspaces, cultural scene and innovation ecosystem over the last two decades to help stimulate growth in the tech and digital sector.”