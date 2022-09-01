BT Group announces flagship new Sheffield office which will provide base for up to 1,000 staff

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The technology and telecoms firm has agreed to establish a base at the Endeavour building, based at Sheffield Digital Campus, which will be able to house around 1,000 staff.

Developed by property regeneration and placemaking specialist, Scarborough Group International (SGI), Endeavour is a seven storey office building, providing flexible floorplates.

The announcement forms part of BT Group’s Better Workplace Programme, the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type.

BT Group has unveiled plans to open a multi-million-pound building in the heart of Sheffield.

Sheffield joins other key locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, and Glasgow in undergoing a workplace transformation under the programme. It also follows the multi-million-pound refurbishments of BT Group’s contact centres in Doncaster, Plymouth, Newcastle and Warrington which completed recently.

Brent Matthews, BT Group Property Director, said: “Our new base in Sheffield will provide colleagues with a state-of-the-art new base equipped with the spaces and technology which will make an office fit for the future.

“Despite the economic challenges and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in Sheffield and Yorkshire. This investment follows the refurbishment of our Doncaster Contact Centre.

“Endeavour provides us with the perfect location in the heart of the city and surrounded by the renowned Digital Campus, which reflects the growth, creativity and ingenuity which are core to BT’s work.”

“Our new offices reflect a move to more hybrid and flexible ways of working, with colleagues able to come together, using the latest technologies, to collaborate in inspiring workspaces. It will help us attract and retain brilliant people.”

BT Group will take up all floors in the building, which is currently under construction, and will open its doors by the end of 2023.

Adam Varley, Development Director at SGI, commented: “The way we work has evolved significantly in recent years and the leasing success we’ve achieved at Sheffield Digital Campus, despite the challenges impacting both the construction sector and the evolution around the use and future of ‘the office’, is testament to the quality of the workspace and the environments we continue to create as a Group.

“In order for organisations to attract and retain the best talent, they need to provide workplaces that go above and beyond in terms of flexibility, accessibility, sustainability, wellness, technology and amenity provision, and that’s precisely what we have done with Endeavour.