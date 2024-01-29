The company said it plans to recruit people across all areas of the business, including software engineering, customer service, applied research, data analytics and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors.

A total of 27 positions will be recruited to including 25 apprenticeship roles in Sheffield and two graduate roles based in Leeds.

Elaine Bergin, director of colleague experience at BT Group said: “As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled opportunities to those who join us.

“As we build a better BT Group, we’re developing a pipeline of future talent to help grow our business, deliver great outcomes for our customers and to help underpin economic growth in the UK.”

The news comes as BT announces that it will recruit 500 apprentices and graduates across the country in 2024, up from 400 in 2023.

Locations outside Yorkshire include Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Darlington, Ipswich, London, Manchester and Warrington

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 3,000 apprentices and graduates over the past five years.

The company offers apprenticeships ranging from level two, the equivalent to GCSE standard through to level seven, a master’s degree.

In 2023, BT Group was ranked second in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the UK and as part of its Manifesto for responsible, inclusive, and sustainable growth the company has pledged to build a more diverse talent pool.

According to stats posted by the House of Commons Library last year, the 2022/23 academic year saw 752,150 people participating in apprenticeships in England.

The year also saw 337,140 apprenticeship starts and 162,320 apprenticeship achievements. The number of starts fell by 12,000 for the year prior.