Bubble tea operator Gong Cha creates jobs by opening outlet in Merrion Centre in Leeds

Gong Cha is set to open this weekend at the Merrion Centre in the heart of Leeds’ Arena Quarter, creating at least 20 jobs.

The company, which is co-owned by the Kazumi Group and backed by F&B investors, was founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in 2006 and has grown to have 1,600 outlets worldwide.

A spokesman said: “Selling authentic bubble tea from Taiwan, the brand already has 10 stores across the UK with the new Merrion Centre venue being the first outlet in Yorkshire, with more stores set to open.”

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates at Town Centre Securities, owners of The Merrion Centre said: “It is fantastic to secure this premium bubble tea operator within the Merrion Centre, giving our shoppers even more choice. Our Oriental food and drink line up continues to grow with so much to offer from on trend bubble teas to traditional noodles and luxury dining. The Merrion Centre is fast securing its place as a destination for discerning diners and shoppers looking for authentic tastes and experiences from around the world.

Mr Newman added: “Our location is proving extremely popular with new occupiers looking to bring their brand to the Leeds Arena Quarter, where the city’s retail, entertainment, universities, civic and office areas meet, and we look forward to welcoming Gong Cha to the Merrion family.”

Amjad Khan, Gong Cha co-owner said; “We are excited to open our new bubble tea shop in the heart of Leeds Arena Quarter, the Merrion Centre is a great venue in a prime location."