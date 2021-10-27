Budget leaking shows a real contempt for Parliament - Greg Wright

In November 1947, the Chancellor Hugh Dalton marched to the House of Commons to deliver a Budget for post-war austerity.

On his way, he bumped into a journalist and foolishly disclosed some of the Budget’s contents related to taxation. Before you could mutter the word “scoop”, the reporter had hotfooted back to the newsroom. Details of the Budget appeared in print while Dalton was still on his feet in the Commons.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This disclosure caused a scandal and Dalton resigned the following day. The Prime Minister Clement Attlee, never a man to waste words, described Dalton as behaving like a “perfect ass”, according to his biographer John Bew.

The speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, was right to be angry when he delivered a long overdue rebuke to the Government after a weekend of announcements were made by the Treasury in advance of yesterday’s statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Contrast this behaviour, with the consequence free, industrial scale leaking – that is the only word to describe it – that takes place today ahead of every Budget speech.

Providing fuel for the spin doctors seems to take precedence over respecting the dignity of Parliament.

The speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, was right to be angry when he delivered a long overdue rebuke to the Government after a weekend of announcements were made by the Treasury in advance of the statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sir Lindsay has repeatedly expressed his frustration at Boris Johnson’s administration for not making policy statements to MPs in the Commons first, so the people we elect can question Ministers and subject measures that affect all our lives to scrutiny.

He said he will continue to force ministers to appear before MPs if they keep briefing the media ahead of Parliament.

With the doleful spectre of Hugh Dalton at his shoulder, the Speaker added: “At one time ministers did the right thing if they briefed before a Budget – they walked.”

He added: “Members are elected to this House to represent their constituents, those constituents quite rightly expect the MP to hear it first.

“It’s not acceptable and the Government shouldn’t try to run roughshod over this House.”

The Conservative MP Peter Bone suggested the Treasury should at the very least provide MPs with copies of the embargoed press releases.

Downing Street defended the Chancellor’s handling of pre-Budget announcements, adding: “We will always seek to ensure arrangements are made so Parliament is informed and that we reach the public at the same time.”

So why should this matter in an era when social media can send leaks and gossip around the world in a single tweet?

Love it, or hate it, Parliament is the sounding board of the nation. MPs are frequently described as “lawmakers” because this is one of their most important functions; they cannot vote on new laws with incomplete information.

The Budget – which affects the financial wellbeing of everyone in the nation – should be heard by them first because they have the job of deciding whether its proposals should come into force. Wholesale leaking shows a contempt for Parliament.

This is part of a worrying trend. The opinions of too many respected Parliamentarians have been dismissed or pushed to the margins in recent years.

For example, at least 142 Parliamentarians have signed an open letter to the Prime Minister and Chancellor calling for a fair resolution to the controversial loan charge saga. The letter was written in July and has apparently still failed to receive a response.

MPs serve as our best defence against tyranny and the abuse of executive power. The ministerial code states that when Parliament is in session the most important announcements of Government policy should be made in the first instance, in Parliament.

The Budget is arguably the most significant announcement made by any Government. Hugh Dalton may have been guilty of indiscretions but he respected Parliament. Our current Government could learn much from his honourable decision to exit the stage all those years ago.