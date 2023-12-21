Building work is on track at a new cinema, hotel and retail complex as the development enters the final months of construction ahead of opening to the public in summer 2024.

Forge Island in Rotherham, which aims to bring a much-needed family-friendly offer to the town as part of Rotherham Council’s regeneration vision for the town centre, is being built in partnership with the Council, developer Muse and contractor Bowmer + Kirkland.

Work began on site in November 2022 and construction has continued at pace, with all topping out milestones due to be reached early next year on the cinema, Travelodge hotel and retail buildings – set to house a mix of independent eateries.

