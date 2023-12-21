Build programme for £47m Forge Island development in Rotherham enters final phase
Forge Island in Rotherham, which aims to bring a much-needed family-friendly offer to the town as part of Rotherham Council’s regeneration vision for the town centre, is being built in partnership with the Council, developer Muse and contractor Bowmer + Kirkland.
Work began on site in November 2022 and construction has continued at pace, with all topping out milestones due to be reached early next year on the cinema, Travelodge hotel and retail buildings – set to house a mix of independent eateries.
Raife Gale, senior development manager at Muse, said: “It’s fantastic to see the impact Forge Island has already made on the town centre skyline, and we can’t wait for the community to come and enjoy all that it has to offer when it opens next year.”