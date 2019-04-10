Building: Britcon managing director Paul Clarkson steps down to pursue other interests

Civil engineering, building and structural steel business Britcon has announced that managing director Paul Clarkson will be leaving the business at the end of April to pursue other interests.

Hunt Group chief executive Shaun Hunt is stepping back into the interim role of managing director as Britcon seeks to replace Mr Clarkson.

Mr Hunt, who owns the family business, returns to the role with over 28 years’ experience at Britcon whilst continuing to oversee developments activities under parent company Hunt Group.

Mr Hunt said, “Sadly, we say goodbye to Paul Clarkson who has served the business well for many years and we thank him for helping to make Britcon as successful as it is today.

“We would like to wish Paul well for the future and feel certain that wherever he may be, he will continue to have great success. We are pleased to report that Britcon continues to maintain steady business growth despite the uncertain economic climate. Into 2019 we continue to see increasing opportunity in the business as we consolidate and invest further with deliberate focus on key growth areas including renewables, energy, and Infrastructure whilst maintaining our traditional markets.”