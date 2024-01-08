Online building materials supplier CMO warned over annual earnings as it said economic uncertainty continues to hit the construction and home repairs sector.

Plymouth-based CMO, which claims to be the UK’s largest online-only retailer of building materials, said orders had been lower than usual at the end of 2023 as homeowners shifted towards less profitable smaller building and repair projects.

Sales for the full year are expected to fall 14 per cent to around £71.5m, roughly as expected, but the company warned that underlying earnings are now expected to plummet to around £1m, less than half the £2.1m notched up in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August, it had guided for underlying earnings of around £2.5m.

Online building materials supplier CMO warned over annual earnings as it said economic uncertainty continues to hit the construction and home repairs sector. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Chief executive Dean Murray said: “With macro-economic headwinds continuing to impact the construction sector, we proceed with caution for the outlook for 2024, but remain confident in our model and strategy to take the business forward, and our ability to deliver profitable progress.”

But CMO said that, despite the disappointing last quarter, it had successfully delivered on some key strategic priorities, including improving product margins and carriage cost control.

Britain’s construction sector has been under pressure after interest rates have been raised to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, with the Bank of England pushing through 14 increases in a row until finally pausing in September last year.