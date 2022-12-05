Burberry has anounced that it is partnering with LEEDS 2023, a year-long celebration of culture and community taking place in the city of Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region.

As part of the partnership, Burberry will support a number of creative learning initiatives next summer.

Abigail Scott Paul, director of external relations and strategic partnerships at LEEDS 2023, said: “Having Burberry on board is fantastic; it is such an iconic brand and the company is intrinsically linked to the textile and manufacturing heritage of this part of West Yorkshire.

"The whole Burberry team has been so supportive – with dozens of team members joining our volunteer programme and offering their skills and expertise for our creative learning initiatives.”

Left to Right: Rob Blomfield, Burberry; Abigail Scott Paul, LEEDS 2023 and Nick Lee, Burberry at the Burberry office in Leeds. Image by Jemma Mickleburgh.

Supported by more than forty Burberry volunteers, Part One of the LEEDS 2023 programme will commence with an event called ‘The Awakening’ at Headingley Stadium on Saturday, January 7.

The event will feature renowned acts from the world of music, poetry, dance, comedy and more.

One of the creative partnerships Burbury will support is Smeaton300, a creative events programme inspired by the legacy of East Leeds engineer and astronomer, John Smeaton.Developed by Foxglove and Leeds City Council in partnership with LEEDS 2023, the propject hopes to unite inventive minds across engineering, science, industry and the arts.

Ms Scott Paul added: “Aligning the brand with Smeaton300 made perfect sense, and I’m sure the project will help inspire a new generation of home-grown creative thinkers and engineers."

Burberry notes that supporting creative education is a natural continuation of the brand’s ongoing partnership with schools throughout the region.

The partnerships have included initiatives like the Burberry Inspire program, which brought students together with leading arts and cultural institutions - including Leeds Young Film, Northern Ballet and The Hepworth Wakefield - to empower young people to immerse themselves in the arts and uncover their creative potential.

Rob Blomfield, VP head of global business services at Burberry said: “We’re delighted to be supporting LEEDS 2023 with this special year-long event.

“The West Yorkshire region is a hub of creativity and innovation and has played such a profound part in shaping our business.

"We are proud to be nurturing young people and celebrating the region through both the work of The Burberry Foundation and our partnership with the LEEDS 2023 team.”

Burberry was founded in West Yorkshire, and still has a strong presence in the region, including an office in Leeds, a factory in Castleford and a mill in Keighley.

LEEDS 2023 hopes to spotlight how creativity and greater access to cultural experiences can open opportunities for all.