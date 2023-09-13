Burger King set to open on Sheffield's Fargate - yards from rival McDonald's

Burger King has announced it will be opening a new restaurant on Sheffield city centre shopping street Fargate – within 100 yards of a rival McDonald’s outlet.

The new opening is due to create 30 jobs, with four managerial roles for the new restaurant already being advertised.

The location given on the adverts is for Number 2 Fargate, a store previously occupied by Pret A Manger but which was closed by the sandwich chain in summer 2020 as part of a national cost-cutting closure programme that followed the end of the first Covid lockdown.

Details for when the new Burger King will open are yet to be revealed.

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area.

"We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Sheffield Fargate restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”

The 2 Fargate building is just 90 yards away from a 24-hour McDonald's on the neighbouring High Street.

Fargate is currently the subject of an ongoing £18m renovation project designed to make it more attractive to shoppers.

The Sheffield City Council-led work is largely being funded through £15.8m from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and will see trees planted and the opening of a new five-floor mixed use scheme called Event Central due to open later next year.