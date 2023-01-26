A speciality clothing brand inspired by a young Yorkshire woman’s battle with cancer is set to appear on the One Show later this evening, after receiving support from Deborah Meaden.

And Able was founded by Joanne Nicholson after her daughter, Emily Rhodes, passed away from cancer at the age of 24. The company makes specialty clothing for those undergoing medical treatment.

Appearing alongside other businesses, the segment of the show will unveil how Deborah Meaden has mentored the co-founders, Ms Nicholson and Claire Myles Wharton, and helped them to kickstart their fledgling business which launched in April last year.

Ms Nicholson said: “The response to And Able has been incredible and Deborah had a fascinating insight into the brand, but also suggested next steps for us. She made us consider things that we hadn’t before, and we’re delighted that because of her, we’ll be making some pretty big changes in the business.”

Claire Myles Wharton (left) and Joanne Nicholson (right), founders of And Able, who are set to appear on the One Show tonight.

On the back of the support from Deborah Meaden, And Able announced a rebrand and unveiled a new collection at York Fashion Week in October last year. Most of the runway models present at the show were undergoing treatment for life changing illnesses, or worked for the NHS.

Ms Nicholson and Ms Myles Wharton, who are solely responsible for the designing and pattern cutting of the clothing lines, are now seeking local and national retailers to stock the new range.

And Able, originally called Warpaint, was launched on the third anniversary of Ms Rhodes’s passing. The business, which is self-funded, works from the Fabrication store, on Coney Street in York.

After losing her daughter, Ms Nicholson said she wanted to focus her life on doing something to help other people needing procedures and treatments, such as chemotherapy, stoma bags and tracheotomies. Her business partner, Ms Myles Wharton who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, also noted her passion for helping others who are going through a similar experience to herself.

The firm has worked in conjunction with York’s brand management agency, NIMA, on the rebrand and new website.

Ms Myles Wharton added: “Deborah’s support has been invaluable and we’ve already implemented changes following her advice. Rebranding to And Able means we’re sending out a really powerful and inspirational message. And Able encompasses the brand’s vision to “enable” and “empower” customers. The logo features a DNA strand that symbolises the unique structure of life with a beautiful nod to the human instinct to fight, live and thrive.”

Ms Nicholson added: “And Able continues to go from strength to strength and Deborah has given us the encouragement and confidence to dream big. Plans are afoot for global expansion, with an initial focus on the American market. The world is our oyster.”

And Ables range of products includes hoodies with attached tourniquets, and jumpers with pouches to enable access to stoma bags and feeding pegs. The firm also sells shirt dresses, zipster leggings, headscarves, snoods, with fabrics designed to feel soft against delicate skin. The founders note the products also come in a range of bright colours to try and encourage a positive mindset.