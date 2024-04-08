Business restructuring specialist Barney Smedley joins Eversheds Sutherland from DLA Piper

Mr Smedley is recognised for advising financial institutions, investors, insolvency practitioners and boards of directors on high value and high stakes restructuring and insolvency assignments.

He has played a leading role in a number of restructurings in the retail and consumer goods sectors including the insolvencies of the Beales department store group, and various phases of the Mamas & Papas turnaround.

Mr Smedley is ranked as a ‘Leading Individual’ in the latest edition of legal industry directory, Legal 500 and will be based in the Leeds office of Eversheds Sutherland.

Nick Swiss, head of finance group of Eversheds Sutherland, said: “Barney’s appointment reinforces our ability to successfully advise our clients on their increasingly complex issues, and to consistently deliver the tailored, high quality legal advice and commercial insights they require.

"Barney’s cross-border experience and invaluable restructuring expertise, honed within a variety of sectors, make him a perfect fit for our wide-ranging client base. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team and very much look forward to working with him.”

Mr Smedley said: “I am really excited to join Eversheds Sutherland in order to build on its first class restructuring offering. The team already boasts an enviable client base, a fantastic global platform and an excellent national team of restructuring lawyers.

