Keith Wright has been appointed as group operations director.

He joins from business services provider Paragon Customer Communications, where he was director of operations. At Parseq, he will oversee the day-to-day delivery of Parseq’s digital back office, finance and accounting, payment, secure print and warehousing and e-fulfilment services across its five UK offices and its sites in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Emma Fulker joins Parseq as a senior account director, bringing 25 years’ experience from global business services provider Communisis.

Craig Naylor-Smith, Parseq chief executive (left), operations director Keith Wright, and Emma Fulker (right)

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading several key accounts and overseeing secure print solutions across Parseq’s client portfolio.

The appointments follow recent business and team growth for Parseq, which is headquartered in Hellaby, South Yorkshire.

In January 2023, the company acquired secure print and payment solutions specialist TALL Group and merged with Column Software Solutions, an IT services specialist.

