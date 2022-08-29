Business Stream awarded new contract with English soft drinks giant Britvic

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business Stream has been providing water services to Britvic’s Leeds premises following the water retailer’s acquisition of Yorkshire Water’s non-household customer base in 2019.

The new three-year contract will see Business Stream extend its water efficiency support, automatic meter reader services, and contingency planning to five additional Britvic locations in Rugby, Beckton, Lutterworth, Solihull and Tamworth.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream, said: “We’re delighted that Britvic has chosen to extend their partnership with us. We’re passionate about working with our customers to deliver environmental efficiencies and reduce costs. Britvic are committed to using water responsibly and we’re looking forward to supporting them to deliver greater efficiencies across their estate."

