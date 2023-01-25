Business websites must be mobile-friendly to win over online shoppers: Melanie Vala

Mobiles have become a pivotal part of the shopping experience. With each passing year, the statistics favouring mobile shopping increase, further underlining the importance of having an online store configured for mobile shopping. But why is mobile such a key aspect of shopping online?

According to Statista, mobile use numbers have grown impressively year on year. There are increasingly more users accessing the web and buying products and services from their smartphones than at any previous point in history, increasing from 52.45 per cent of all eCommerce sales in 2016 to an all time high in 2022.

This trend in increased m-commerce can been seen globally for example in the US 78 per cent of sales traffic came from smart phones.

To run a successful eCommerce store, you need to embrace mobile solutions and give customers more flexibility about the devices they use to buy items. Mobile is no longer a nice-to-have feature; it’s a vital component of any successful eCommerce store.

Smartphones are increasingly used for online shopping

Improvements in technology have given consumers more access at a faster rate. The result is an on-demand economy where shoppers can purchase at home or on the go with just a few clicks.

Whether riding public transport, waiting for an appointment, or on a lunch break, people turn to their mobiles in droves and scroll social media, read news websites, or browse their favourite online stores.

Just like how consumers expect more flexibility in how they pay for items, they also want a seamless shopping experience, no matter the device they’re browsing on. Offering fluent digital shopping is more than a trend – it’s an expectation.

One of the more apparent benefits of mobile shopping is the ability to extend reach. As a merchant, you aren’t solely relying on people buying products and services from their homes or work. Having a fully mobile-optimised website puts your business in more places.

The possibilities are endless, and shoppers can make a quick purchase while waiting for a plane to take off just before switching to Airplane Mode. Or they purchase on the platform before the tube arrives or during a train ride.

SEO is today a vital part of any online store’s makeup, and a mobile-optimised website can help boost rankings in search engines. In 2018, Google noted that sites configured for mobile were preferred by the search engine giant’s design pattern, meaning SEO rankings would be better.

Ranking high on search engines is no easy task. But offering a fluid mobile experience for shoppers can aid efforts and get your website in Google’s good books and consumers will be able to shop at your store from anywhere while also having more places to find you.

Being able to sell from more locations leads to higher conversions. You’re no longer relying solely on a shopper using their desktop to make a purchase and can add another way for them to buy products and services.

Research shows that smartphones account for a staggering 63 per cent of all retail website visits, so merchants face a big opportunity to get mobile ready.

It goes without saying that increased flexibility and the opportunity to purchase with the device of their choice leads to higher customer satisfaction. A happy shopper is also more likely to leave a positive review, showcasing their satisfaction while helping boost the business’s reputation. They will also continue using your online store to buy products and services, thus becoming a regular customer. Mobile-friendly websites ultimately help build credibility and trust with customers, as they get an optimised experience no matter where they’re using the site.

