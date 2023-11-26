Businesses join forces to multiply donations for Yorkshire Air Ambulance during Big Give Christmas campaign
Yorkshire Air Ambulance is set to take part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2023 supported by match funding from The Reed Foundation and two prominent Yorkshire businesses, Rockwood Events and Beadlam Tractor Run.
From November 28 to December 5, supporters of Yorkshire Air Ambulance have the opportunity to double the impact of their donations through match funding. Every contribution will be amplified, turning a £10 donation into a £20 contribution to support the emergency service, without any additional cost to the donor.