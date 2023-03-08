A legendary Sheffield curry house could close if ‘catastrophic’ new parking restrictions are introduced, the boss has warned.

Butlers Balti House on Broad Lane is set to lose parking bays while permission to park on Garden Street could be pushed back from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Owner Sajid Quader says the venue was already suffering due to strict parking conditions, high energy prices, cost of living increases and the new Clean Air Zone. The proposed new rules could shut the venue, with the loss of 26 jobs, and hurt local suppliers, he added.

Mr Quader said: “We are already suffering with cars not being able to park on the pavement, customers getting ticketed and customers’ cars being damaged and if this comes into action it is a serious issue and we are having to face the real consideration of closing the restaurant for good.”

Many customers were not aware that cars parked with tyres on the pavement could receive a ticket and it was putting them off returning, he added.

He added: “Currently we are finding that customers who do bring their cars only park on one side of the road as any cars parked with tyre on pavement have been issued tickets and consequently ruined the night out, we have found that many customers having a bad experience with parking and not returning back as a result.”

Butlers serves Northern Indian dishes. Three years ago Star readers voted it the second best curry house in Sheffield. It has a four-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for a comment.

