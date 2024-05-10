The trial is part of a project that aims to demonstrate that there is a low-cost carbon capture solution for difficult-to-decarbonise industries in the race to net zero.

A carbon capture solvent compatibility unit has been installed at Heidelberg Material’s cement manufacturing plant in Ketton in the East Midlands to remove CO2 from the flue gas emissions produced during the cement manufacturing process.

C-Capture and Heidelberg Materials engineers inside the carbon capture solvent compatibility unit.

Leeds-based C Capture’s XLR8 CCS project aims to demonstrate the compatibility of C-Capture’s carbon capture technology within three difficult-to-decarbonise industries: energy from waste, cement and glass manufacturing.

Six carbon capture trials will take place across these industries as part of the project. CCSCUs are being deployed at sites owned by project partners including Heidelberg Materials as well as Energy Works Hull, Glass Futures and Pilkington UK – part of NSG Group.

If the project is a success it will see C-Capture and its project partners well placed for deployment of commercial-scale carbon capture facilities across the three industries by 2030 which could capture millions of tonnes of CO2 per year.

XLR8 CCS has already achieved the UK’s first demonstration of a carbon capture technology within the mainstream commercial glass manufacturing industry with a trial at Pilkington UK’s glass manufacturing site in St Helens currently underway.

XLR8 CCS’s progress in demonstrating carbon capture capability within hard-to-abate sectors was also highlighted as part of roundtable on accelerating decarbonisation, last month, which was attended by Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan.