Cadam Developments reports success with Thorpe Hesley new build development

Rotherham based developer Cadam Developments says that more than three quarters of the twenty-four residential plots at its Eldertree Court development have been sold, with ‘high demand’ for the remaining high specification houses.

Located in the picturesque village of Thorpe Hesley, and within easy reach of major transport links including the M1, Eldertree Court consists of a mix of 3-5 bed, stone fronted properties, including two bungalows reserved for the over 60s.

Built on a former pig farm, the development based in a rural setting brings back into use a brownfield site, with residents benefitting from a range of local amenities and easy access to major transport links including the M1.

All of the twenty-four properties are built to Cadam’s signature style, blending contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship to create homes of distinctive character and a welcoming sense of place.

Following the success of the Rotherham development, and others across the region, Cadam Developments Director, Cain Green, says the business is now looking to acquire further land to meet demand from a range of buyers.

The NHBC registered company was advised on the purchase of Eldertree Court land by leading regional law firm Banner Jones. This included drawing up a contract with the former landowner to retain a plot on site and dealing with private equity investment. Site formation included purchasing land from the local council and dealing with local government requirements including planning.

Banner Jones also managed Cadam Developments application for funding to Homes England (the Government’s housing agency which is aiming to deliver 300,000 homes a year on average to address the shortage of homes across the country).

Banner Jones commercial team also set up a separate company to manage the landscaping, general maintenance and ongoing biodiversity of the development.

Banner Jones’ award-winning conveyancing department is also appointed to advise on the sale of the plots.

Commenting on the project and its success to date, Cain from Cadam said: “Eldertree Court is in a beautiful location which is ideally suited to a range of buyers, including families, professionals, and those who are looking to downsize or retire.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to bring back into use a brownfield site to deliver much needed, high specification houses in the region. The legal services we received from Banner Jones were invaluable in pushing the project forward, and we are grateful for all of the support throughout the process.”

Ben Couch from Banner Jones’ commercial property team added: “We are delighted to have been able to support Cadam Developments with the delivery of its latest development project, offering legal advice on various matters including the purchase of the land, the sale of the plots, and the ongoing management of the site.

“Eldertree Court has transformed a previously disused, derelict site, delivering much needed housing in the local area, and we wish the team well moving forward with the continued success of this development and the further expansion of their portfolio.”

Looking to the future Cain added that as part of Cadam’s continued growth and dedication to producing homes in good commuter locations within Yorkshire and surrounding counties the business is now looking for potential development land for current and future requirements.

