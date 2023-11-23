Caddick Construction Group has invested £700,000 in new plant equipment as it looks to grow its in-house civil engineering business.

The major investment, which includes two excavators, a JCB forklift truck and six new cabbed dumper trucks, forms part of the company’s continued drive to expand its capabilities as well as providing long-term security for the region’s construction pipeline.

Set to be used by Caddick Civil Engineering, the new equipment also includes a road sweeper, which the business is rolling out across its project portfolio as part of its environmental, social and governance strategy, Places for Life.

The new equipment will support a range of services provided by Caddick Civil Engineering, including site clearance, remediation, earthworks, building foundations, reinforced concrete works, and groundwork.

Caddick Civil Engineering forms part of Caddick Construction Group, which is based in Knottingley, and works on behalf of the commercial, industrial, residential, and power generation sectors as well as providing services for local authorities.

Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group managing director, said: “Caddick Construction Group is growing, but our growth will always be steady and sustainable to ensure that we continue to be a stable and financially secure presence in our key regions.

"Owning our own plant and equipment to support the services of our civil engineering business forms a big part of our longevity in the industry, allowing us to provide continuity and efficiency for our clients.”

Caddick Construction, Caddick Construction (NW) and Caddick Civil Engineering are the building and construction arms of Caddick Group.

They have more than 40 years' experience across a range of market sectors including commercial, education, industrial, leisure, refurbishment, residential, care, retail, mixed-use and fit out.

The group employs more than 500 people and posted a turnover approaching £400m in the most recent financial year.