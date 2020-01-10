Caddick Group expands with new hires and London office

Property developer Caddick Group has opened a new London office as the company looks to grow its £5bn development pipeline and expand its presence in London and the South East.

The Knottingley-based firm also announced two new senior appointments. Alistair Smith joins Caddick Developments as associate director from Town Centre Securities and Charlie Adcock, previously of Summix Capital, joins Moda Living as acquisitions manager.

The historic building was recently renovated by the Crown Estate into co-working space

Director Johnny Caddick said: “Having recorded a successful 2019, we look forward to entering the new year with a growing team and with a new headquarters in London that will help drive our growth in the capital and South East.

“As a group, our focus remains on areas of the market that are structurally supported with long-term growth potential.

"We see a huge opportunity to redefine what city centre living means through both our Moda Living brand and major regeneration projects like SOYO and City One, and there remains strong demand for high quality logistics facilities to service Britain’s e-commerce boom.”

Mr Adcock will be joining the existing London team in Caddick’s newly acquired office space at 1 Heddon Street W1.

The historic building was recently renovated by the Crown Estate into co-working space and is a certified WELL building, an accreditation that was specifically sought by Caddick to reflect the company’s focus on wellbeing.

Mr Adcock and Mr Smith will join the group’s development arms, Caddick Developments, which specialises in city centre regeneration projects as well as big box and mid-box industrial/logistics schemes, and Moda Living, a leading build-to-rent developer and operator.

At Town Centre Securities, Mr Smith was responsible for a diverse investment and development portfolio across Yorkshire and the North West.

He will be working with the existing team on a variety of projects including the delivery of SOYO, a new neighbourhood in central Leeds within the city’s burgeoning cultural quarter, as well as City One, which will offer a mix of offices, retail, leisure and residential and help expand the city centre.

He will also help deliver Caddick Developments’ growing industrial and logistics pipeline. Caddick Developments recently announced it would deliver a £50m, 1.2m sq ft logistics facility for global investment manager AEW, which will be built by sister company Caddick Construction.

Mr Adcock will be responsible for sourcing new opportunities in London and the South of England.

Moda’s first scheme to open, Angel Gardens in Manchester, welcomed its first residents in October last year.

The company is now on-site with the Lexington in Liverpool as well as the Mercian in Birmingham, which is the city’s tallest residential tower under construction, and New York Square, which marks the first phase of SOYO.

Caddick’s expansion follows a strong 2019, with the business reporting a record turnover in its latest annual results and also climbing 69 places in the Sunday Times Top Track 250, which includes Britain’s fastest-growing privately-owned firms.

In addition to Caddick Developments, Caddick Construction and Moda Living, Caddick Group also has a strategic land division, Caddick Land, which is focused on opportunities in the English regions.

The group recently completed 110,000 sq ft of studio space at an old printworks for Leeds City Council to help support the arrival of Channel 4.