Campaign aims to transform negative perceptions of logistics jobs amidst recruitment crisis

Logistics employment has grown by 88 per cent between 2011 and 2021, with Yorkshire among the fastest-growing locations alongside the Midlands and the East of England.

But many firms are now struggling to find enough staff. The problem was highlighted last autumn when – driven in part by Covid and the impact of Brexit – a huge shortage of HGV drivers nationally meant petrol stations ran out of fuel.

The situation has led to the recent launch of the Government-backed Generation Logistics campaign, which is supported by firms including Amazon and DHL.

New research conducted for the campaign has found the sector faces major challenges to improving how it is perceived as a career.

A survey of over 750 people found just 10 per cent would consider a career in the industry – the second lowest behind only the energy and utilities sector.

The study also found just seven per cent of young adults saying that a job in the industry has a high appeal.

While 40 per cent of those questioned believe logistics to crucial to keeping the country running, ‘demanding’ and ‘boring’ were among the top three most common words associated with a logistics career.

Created in collaboration with Logistics UK and The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, the Generation Logistics initiative is now aiming to improve perceptions of the industry and pave the way for a new and diverse workforce through highlighting benefits such as its high pay rates.

Bethany Windsor, Generation Logistics programme manager, said: “Filling roles in logistics is a challenge, as many people do not know we exist, or appreciate the breadth of jobs available.

“Through Generation Logistics, we will raise awareness of the many opportunities available, but also highlight the accessibility of those opportunities at all levels – from school levers to those seeking a career change later in life.

“Over the next 12 months we’ll be highlighting all the exciting opportunities that logistics has to offer to professionals at all levels and from all backgrounds – from self-driving vehicles to state of the art warehousing, logistics has something for everyone.”

Phil Roe, Logistics UK president, said: “The pandemic truly shone a light on the logistics industry, underlining the importance of our key workers and the critical role our sector plays in everyday life.

“We are hoping to puncture some of the myths around the sector, and provide a clear, practical pathway for those who want to explore whether a career in logistics could be for them – from truck drivers through to data scientists, robotics engineers and everything in between.”