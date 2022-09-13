Mad Devs operates directly across Europe and through partnerships in Australia and already has teams based in Leeds.

The new move will see the company recruit up to 10 new roles in its IT and support team over the coming months as it accelerates plans to launch new digital tools to help motor retailers and manufacturers benefit from digital transformation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Favill, chief technical officer and director at Mad Devs, said: “Leeds is home to our technical and account management teams.

Automotive software developer Mad Devs is bringing more jobs to Leeds

"The city has a wealth of digital talent that will support our plans to develop an ecosystem of tools that help automotive retailers operate more efficiently and deliver a better customer experience.”

The technology hub will bring together data experts, developers and automotive analysts to develop software and integrations for the global market.

Mad Devs supports over 600 dealers across the UK. Its portals provide over 260,000 customers with a better car ownership experience and now hold over 5,000,000 documents, ensuring greater transparency and improved adherence to compliance requirements.